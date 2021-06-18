Janice Carol Royce, 72

Janice Carol Royce

04/14/1949-06/14/2021

Janice Carol Royce (nee Shipley), age 72, passed away in Naperville, Illinois on June 14, 2021, after a long illness. Originally from New Tazewell, Tennessee, she was a resident of Romeoville, Illinois since 1974.

While Janice was primarily a homemaker, she previously worked for 13 years for Award Emblem in Bolingbrook, Illinois. She was voracious reader and loved animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents- Mr. William Sterling Shipley and Mrs. Hannah Woods Creech, stepfather, Mr. John L. Creech, infant granddaughter, Savannah Royce and son-in-law, Michael Procopio.

Janice is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Donald G. Royce of Romeoville, Illinois; son, Jay Royce-Procopio (Justin) of Roswell, Georgia. Beloved Granddaughters, Miss Serenity Royce of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, and Mrs. Sunday (JJ) Chapman of Pocola, Oklahoma, Great Granddaughter, Cheyenne Moore, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.

Janice professed faith in Christ in 1987 and we take comfort in the fact that she has been made whole and is now pain free in Heaven and reunited with her loved ones, especially the woman raised her and shaped her life, her grandmother, Mrs. Mary Brooks Shipley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Claiborne County Tennessee Animal Shelter www.claiborneshelter.com

After cremation, a private interment/graveside ceremony will happen for immediate family in Summer 2021 back in the South that she longed to return to for so many years.

