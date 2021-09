Wanetta Jordan, 77

Wanetta Jordan age 77 of New Tazewell, TN was born March 24, 1944 and passed away September 5, 2021. She loved gardening and quilting. She was preceded in death by her partner, Donald Southern; parents, Martha Jane Ramsey and Louis Bray; siblings Louis Ramsey and Johnnie Brooks.

Wanetta is survived by her Sons: Jimmy Ray Jordan and DeLynn Franklin Jordan;

Daughters: Crystal Renee Stewart Jordan and Lois Ann Ramsey;

Grandchildren: Travis (Crystal) Irwin, (like the tools) Anthony Smith;

Great Grand Babies: Jared and Lincoln; several nieces and nephews and everybody she loved and raised.

She always said, ” She loved everybody better than snuff and apple butter.”

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2 P.M. Friday September 10, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 2 P.M. in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service to follow in the Seals Chapel Church Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Richard Collins; Singers: Brenda Collins, Brenda Reed and Terry Keck;

Pallbearers: Travis Irwin, Anthony Smith, C.J. Smith, Logan Brooks.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.