Garry Lee Fout, 61

Garry Lee Fout, age 61, of Tazewell, TN formerly from Maumee, Ohio, passed away into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Garry was born March 6, 1960 to Etta Mae (Yeary) Fout and Edward A. Fout in Toledo Ohio. He lived most of his life in the Toledo and Maumee, Ohio area working as a Building Maintenance Technician. He enjoyed wood working, gardening, and flea markets, where he loved to find a good bargain!

Garry moved to Tazewell, TN with his sister and her husband six years ago to enjoy the beauty and peace of the mountains, a place where he had many fond and precious memories from childhood visits to his mother’s family farm. Garry is preceded in death by his loving parents, grandparents, and several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Left to cherish his memory is his sister Linda R. (Daniel) Hephner; his brother Kenneth A. Fout; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and two uncles. A memorial service will take place at a later date.