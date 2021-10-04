Cody Robert “Bud” Bolden aka White Lightning aka Goldilocks and the 3 Beats aka Frosty the Snowman aka Turbulent Spigot, 27 of Knoxville left this world September 24,2021. He achieved a degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace engineering from the University of Tennessee. He went on to work in his field until he passed. He was a beer drinkin, volleyball playin, weight lifting, joke telling man.

Cody was preceded in death by Great Grandparents, Ruth and Andy Tabor. Mamaw, Grace Bolden.

Uncles Andrew (Butch) Tabor, David Bolden and Tracy Bolden. As well as his beloved friend Tre Swint.

Cousin James Andrew.

Survived by his parents Ron and Kathy Bolden, the love of his life Alex Crutcher, countless aunts, uncles, cousins and more friends than room on this paper and he was the proud funcle of Joanna Grodner.

The funeral service will be held Saturday October 2, 2021 at Coffey’ s Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN.

Visitation will be from 5-7 PM with funeral to follow. Celebration of life will be held after the funeral at the Bolden’s family home. Graveside service will be Sunday morning 11 AM at Evans graveyard on Hickory Valley Road in Maynardville.

Officiant – Pastor Daryl Arnold

Eulogy: Alexandrea Crutcher

Pallbearers – Hunter Grodner, Conner Bradshaw, Taylor Williams, Mack Nelson Jr, Josh Niles, Adam Neal, Kyle Arnold, Gerren Wells

Honorary: Jeremy Bolden, Carl Bolden, Tracy Kent, Ryan Kent, Joe Surber, Jake and Jordon Dotson, Juwan Morgan

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements