It’s Halloween time in Claiborne County

Halloween just wouldn’t be All Hallows’ Eve if we didn’t get to celebrate the day prior to All Saints’ Day in the traditional hainting of our hills. As the evening draws nigh, the creeping shadows all but swallow the ghouls and goblins of folklore as they inquire “Trick, or Treat?”

The Claiborne Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat on Oct.30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Claiborne Justice Center parking lot. The communitywide ‘Spooktacular Event’ is drawing together agencies, businesses and churches to provide a safe way to celebrate this time of the year.

Tazewell Mayor Bill Fannon will be handing out candy at the City Hall from 5 p.m. until the goodies run out on Oct. 30.

New Tazewell City Hall will follow suit the following evening, handing out candy on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The historic town of Cumberland Gap is continuing its traditional three-night event of Pumpkin Lights, running Oct. 28-30. On Thursday, the magical hand-carved pumpkins may be dropped off and registered for the competition.

Trick or Treating in the Gap will occur at Festival Park on Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.