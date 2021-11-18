Lois Sandefur beloved wife of the late Oval passed away November 15th 2021. Dearest mother of Ellen (Rich) Gordon, Margie Collins, Vanessa Wash, Lori Moore (Curtis), and the late Barbara Pruitt, Ralph Sandifur, Steve Sandifur, Mother In Law of Brenda Sandifur, Sue Sandifur and the late Ricky Collins, Bill Pruitt, Danny Wash. Proud grandmother of 19 and many great and great-great grandchildren. Sister of James Cosby, Georgia Bates, Leroy Cosby and the late Eulice Cosby, Clint Cosby, Virgil Cosby, Warren Cosby, Edna Noah, Lizzie Kesterson, and sister in law of Raeburn Cosby. The family will receive friends Friday, November 19, 2021 from 3 PM till 8 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10 AM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cosby- Poplar Grove Cemetery. ~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sandefur Family~