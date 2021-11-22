Unwrap the gift of Tennessee this holiday season

Tennessee Tourism curates unique gift guide of Made in Tennessee products to support local communities’ makers and shops

From the crafters of East, famous businesses in Middle, and the musical roots that flow all the way West, Tennessee offers an abundance of glad tidings and merry gifts to exceed all your friends and loved ones’ gift expectations. With supply chain shortages and local businesses looking to overcome financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, consider supporting Tennessee’s local makers and stores this holiday season. Unwrap the gift of the Volunteer State with Tennessee Tourism’s uniquely curated Made in Tennessee gift guide of products from local makers, artisans, crafters, bakers and more across the state.

For the Foodie

Photo Credit: Pennington Seed & Supply Company

Proper Popcorn – Knoxville

Celebrate the season of giving and joy with Proper Popcorn. With various flavors and size options, this Maker City’s original makes for an ideal gift to send to your business partners, friends or to bring to that annual party.

Pennington Seed & Supply Company’s Pecans – Dyersburg

The tradition of gifting pecans and a variety of nuts during the holiday season is a tradition that dates back for years and has become a go-to gift for companies and families across the world. Pennington’s gourmet flavors of pecans will bring back the flavors of your childhood and your grandmother’s baking with its wide range of tastes, including Me-Maw’s Holiday Roasted, Blanche’s White Chocolate, Fancy Praline and so many more.

Rendezvous Memphis Original’s Famous Seasoning – Memphis

Nothing says Made in Tennessee like some delicious Memphis style barbecue rub, and Charles Vergo’s Rendezvous’ seasoning and sauces will transport right to the heart of Tennessee. Whether you’re looking for Dad or the chief in your family, Rendezvous serves up a delicious gift.

Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams – Benton

Nothing says it’s the holidays like a delicious Benton’s Country Ham. Each ham is handled and dry-cured with love and care with a delightful salt and brown sugar rub and then aged. Packing a flavor punch with every slice, Benton’s may have you wanting to keep this gift all to yourself.

For the Coffee Addict

Cumberland Valley Coffee Company – Greenbrier

The family-owned and operated coffee company has caffeinated Tennesseans since 2008 with unique blends, flavors and samplers. Cumberland Valley Coffee Company’s Christmas Sampler, cocoa mix and Christmas flavors are just the right pick-me-up gift for the holiday season .

For the Spirits Lover

Photo Credit: Company Distilling

Jack Daniel’s Whiskey – Lynchburg

The nation’s oldest registered distillery, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey, is the perfect gift to celebrate with this holiday season, whether it’s Tennessee Honey, Single Barrel Select or Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7. A bottle of Jack is sure to warm the heart, provide a little bit of history and bring a big punch of Made in Tennessee craft with each sip.

Ole Smoky Moonshine – Gatlinburg

Kick off the holiday festivities with a famous Tennessee staple, moonshine. Ole Smoky Moonshine, the most visited distillery globally and the #1 moonshine brand in the U.S., has been blighting spirits with its unique flavors of moonshine, whiskey and canned cocktails such as butter pecan, moonshine pickles, hunch punch lightnin,’ apple pie ginger and much more.

Company Distilling – Townsend

Make your spirits bright this season with Tennessee’s newest distillery, Company Distilling’s straight bourbon whiskey. Built by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting spirits and bringing people together, the distillery’s bourbon provides a complex, smooth taste and is fully matured in oak barrels.

For the Gardener

Farmstead Market – Columbia

Located in downtown Columbia, Farmstead Market is a specialty grocery and gardening store with a wide array of local produce, meats, gardening supplies and gourmet foods from businesses and farmers across the state. To shop their #MadeInTN Products, visit farmsteadmarkettn.com.

For the One with the Sweet Tooth

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Otto

MoonPie – Chattanooga

For over 100 years, MoonPies have been a staple, sweet treat for families across the United States. To this day, they are still that perfect, pick-me-up snack that brings about a sense of comfort with every delicious Marshmallow Fluff bite. MoonPies are a great stocking stuffer or an easy gift to ship to friends and family across the country with various flavors and gift baskets.

Sweet Jordan’s – Paris

Sweet Jordan’s is a bakery with homemade chocolate chip cookies, ice cream, cakes, breakfast items and coffee. Jordan’s Christmas Corporate Gifts is a popular holiday season treat that includes a package of homemade cookies.

Goo Goo Cluster – Nashville

The iconic confection that began in 1912 and the first time a chocolate bar consisted of more than just one ingredient, Goo Goo Cluster, has become a candy staple in Tennessee, nationwide and even internationally. Various options include Lil’ Goos, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Goo Goo, PH&P Premium Good, the Fluffer Crunch Premium Goo Goo and even a chance to design your own Goo Goo; there are options for everyone in your family.

Clumpies – Chattanooga

Since 1999, Clumpies has been making delicious homemade ice cream in Chattanooga. Named one of the best ice cream shops in America by Thrillist, the company not only offers three storefront locations and a food truck but have expanded their sales to online where its customers can get the yummy frozen treat delivered right to their front door across the United States. Savor the delicious holiday seasonal flavors, including chewy ginger molasses, chocolate orange, dasher’s delight, redberry cheesecake, spiked eggnog, and white chocolate peppermint pretzel bark; this particular treat is sure to delight all tastebuds all winter long.

Phillip Ashley Chocolates – Memphis

Forbes and Garden & Gun have featured Phillip Ashley Chocolates and for a good reason. When you order a box of chocolates, you’re getting more than the traditional confection associated with holidays and special occasions. Instead, you get an edible work of art. Each piece is handcrafted by chocolatiers who use ingredients worldwide, selecting only the best fair trade chocolate.

For the Vinos

Arrington Vineyards – Arrington

Does someone on your list have refined or sophisticated tastes? Gift them a bottle of wine from Kix Brooks’ winery. Not only was the winery established by a country star, but Arrington Vineyards has also become “Nashville’s Wine Country.” Shipping wine is easy as the winery does so to thousands of club members across the United States.

Apple Barn Winery – Sevierville

Producing apple-based wines on-site since 1994, Apple Barn Winery is home to an orchard of four apple varieties – Jonathan, Macintosh, Granny Smith and Winesap. There are a plethora of goodies to choose from in the gift shop and online, from muscadine, blush, cranberry, merlot and much more.

For the Host

Photo Credit: Tennessee Tourism

Tennessee Pewter – Somerville

Since 1973, matriarchs have passed down Tennessee Pewter treasures ranging from signature water pitchers, goblets and julep cups. Today, Tennessee Pewter creates some of the most stunning pewter pieces. This Holiday season give the gift of a conservational item that can be passed down for generations to come.

Downtown Candle Company – Memphis

Looking for the perfect gift for a friend that seems to have everything? Head to Downtown Candle Company in downtown Memphis where they have a variety of candle scents that are hand-poured from 100% artisan soybean wax and infused with essential oils. Also, check out their Smell Christmas Collections of candles, including scents such as Christmas tree, gingerbread, whiskey snowflakes and spiked cider.

Lodge Cast Iron – South Pittsburg

For over 120 years, Lodge Cast Iron has made quality cast irons, cookware and other kitchen accessories in Tennessee. This family-owned company prides itself on making cookware to last for generations to come, uses eco-friendly packaging and equipment, invests in their local community and is also a proud sponsor of Tennessee’s famous National Cornbread Festival.

For the Fashionista

Pointer Brand – Bristol

Tennessee’s Pointer Brand jeans are a true original – more than 100 years in the making. Designers and fans of these classic American jeans visit L.C. King Manufacturing Co. in Bristol to see the worn wood, vintage sewing machines and learn the know-how. It’s all here in Tennessee and it’s 100% authentic. A century of style and character, Pointer jeans can be found worldwide, from high fashion boutiques in Hong Kong to co-op stores throughout the South.

Walker Jewelry – Old Hickory

For the jewelry lovers in your life, consider handmade in Tennessee Walker Jewelry. They have a collection of unique pieces ranging from fine jewelry, necklaces, rings and custom engagement, bridal and anniversary pieces.

Colonel Littleton – Lynnville

Give the gift of leather this year with Colonel Littleton’s Leather goods from Lynnville. Colonel Littleton’s is a made in Tennessee tradition of using full-grain American hides and traditional craftsmanship for unique leather goods ranging from belts to briefcases and purses to iPad cases. Browse online and shop for leather pocket journals, leather football coasters and the No. 2 Shave Kit made with American buffalo hide.

Febb’s Boutique – Niota

Febb’s Boutique has a rich history dating back to the early 1900s during the fight for Women’s Right to Vote. Febb Burn was the mother of Tennessee State Representative Harry T. Burn, who famously wrote a letter to her son to vote for the 19th Amendment. Today, Febb’s Boutique celebrates the 19th Amendment by proudly selling their made-in Tennessee socks. Each sock showcases beautiful designs and encouraging words for the next generation of women leaders.

For the Music Junkie

Photo Credit: Tennessee Tourism

Gibson Guitars – Nashville/Memphis

Nashville has been home to the world’s most iconic guitar brand since 1894. The musicians on your gift list will love the world-renowned craftsmanship that musicians like Sheryl Crow, Eric Clapton and Joan Jett gravitate to. If you find yourself in Nashville, be sure to stop by the newly opened Gibson Garage, where visitors can explore all the various Gibson guitars, strum a few chords, learn about the brand’s history and much more.

For the Outdoor Adventurer

Photo Credit: TNECD

Yukon Outfitters – Alamo

For those that like to adventure outside, Yukon Outfitters’ hammocks, coolers, drinkware and Sherpa blankets are sure to bring holiday cheer. With a wide variety of options available to purchase and made right in Alamo, this is a perfect gift option for those who want to relax outdoors.

For the Craft Lovers

Lawrence Designs – Huntingdon

The minute one walks into Lawrence Designs in downtown Huntingdon, it’s like you have stepped right into a Hallmark movie. The welcoming candle and craft shop is filled with beautiful woodworks ornaments, jewelry and candles all named after locations across the state, including Nashville, Jackson and Huntingdon, with scents ranging from evergreen to lavender.

Browse Tennessee’s Holiday Markets and Fairs

The Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community – Gatlinburg

Indecisive on what to buy for the loved ones on your list? Take a drive around this arts and crafts trail, which contains the largest group of independent artisans in North America. Here, visitors can find blown glass, pottery, woodwork, painting and more that have tradition and history into each Made in Tennessee piece.

39th Annual Bell Buckle Old Fashioned Christmas & Quilt Walk (Dec. 3 – 4) – Bell Buckle

Looking for small-town holiday southern charm and a place to get all your holiday shopping done all in one place? Bell Buckle’s annual Old-Fashioned Christmas is the perfect weekend to do so. Browse in and out of local shops and support the local artists that have their work up for sale, including mixed media textile artist Julie Cataldo, mosaic and applique artist Lynn Driver, unframed, framed originals by painter Michael Bush and so much more.

Knoxville’s Market Square Holiday Market and Old City Holiday Market – Knoxville

Find unique, locally made gifts at the Market Square Holiday Market Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 and Old City Holiday Market Nov. 27 and Dec. 12. Meet the makers, find made in Tennessee gifts and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

