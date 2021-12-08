Estep hears plea agreements in Sessions’ Court

Judge Robert Estep heard several plea agreements recently, during Claiborne Sessions Court, including one for Sonia R. Johnson, 43, charged with one count of theft under $1,000.

Johnson was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. She was given credit for any jail time served. Johnson must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. She is barred from Food City. Johnson is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and she is found fully compliant.

Ami Nicole Vanover, 29, charged with one count of theft under $1,000 (shoplifting), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with six day confinement. Vanover was given credit for six days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Vanover must pay $30.76 in restitution to the New Tazewell Walmart and is barred from the store and its property.

Michael Denver Johnson, 29, charged with one count each possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Johnson was given credit for 7 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Howard J. Glover, 28, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Glover was given credit for 3 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must obtain a valid driver’s license.

Ricky A. Honeycutt, 46, charged with one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Honeycutt must pay at least $125 per month in court costs and fines.

Dustin Shockley, 38, charged with one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 15 days confinement. Shockley must pay at least $150 per month in court costs and fines. He is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

Ethan Hayes, 20, charged with one count of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, was sentenced to a one year deferred judgment of 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Hayes must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and contribute $200 to the Tazewell Police Department Drug Fund. He is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and he is found fully compliant.

Travis K. Crockett, 41, charged with one count of driving under the influence (second offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 45 days confinement. Crockett was given credit for any time served. He must pay at least $150 per month in court costs and fines and complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for two years.

Codyrae L. McVey, 29, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance. McVey was sentenced to unsupervised probation with two days confinement. She was given credit for 25 hours of jail time already served at arrest. McVey must pay all monetary obligations and otherwise found in full compliance by April 5 or the remainder of her supervision will be done under ETHRA. This agreement is in consideration of the defendant’s out of state residency. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Larry Brown Jr., 63, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Brown was given credit for one day of jail time served at arrest. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety. Per the victim, no restitution is owed by Brown for the damaged fence. He is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.