Tony Russell Brooks, 70, of Morganton, NC, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Born in Middlesboro, KY on September 11, 1951, he was the son of the late Jasper D. Brooks and Viola Fultz Brooks. Tony was raised on a tobacco farm. He had a tremendous work ethic. He was a skilled artist, carpenter and a master chess player.

Mr. Brooks is survived by his sons, Michael Brooks (Michelle) and Stephen Brooks (Rena); grandchildren, Karie, Kevin, Preston, Henry, Delilah, and Rebekah; great-grandchildren, Allie, Olivea, and Sophea; sisters, Edith Smith, Nadio Brooks, and Inez Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Deboice and Lawrence, sisters Marie Milford and Edna Brooks and great-granddaughter Grace Packer

No services are planned for Mr. Brooks.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.