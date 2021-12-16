Mr. Mac (Billy) Cavins, 81

Mr. Mac (Billy) Cavins, age 81, of Harrogate, TN was born May 27, 1940 and passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Claiborne Medical Center. He was saved at an early age and was a member of Shawanee Baptist Church, a member of Shawanee Masonic Lodge and Knoxville Scottish Rites. He was an avid bowler and golfer where he earned many awards and trophies. Mac was a self-employed business owner of C & L Construction for 40 years. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren as he made them feel like his favorite and he had a loving nickname for each one of them. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Maudie (Leonard) Cavins; sister, Naomi Dean and husband Arthur; brothers, Clyde Cavins and Gillis Cavins, sister-in-law; Opal Earl and husband Otto. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Glessie (Liford) Cavins of Harrogate, TN; daughters, Dianna (Harvey) Eggers of Harrogate, TN and Sheila Durham of Middlesboro, KY; four grandchildren, Wesley Eggers, Ashley Eggers, Lindsay Durham and Laura Durham; two great grandsons, Waylon and Jackson Eggers; sister-in-law, Retha and Pauline Cavins; brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Bobbie) Liford, Shane (Eula) Simpson; he is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 5PM until 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Dr. John Gibbons officiating. Music will be provided by Mitchell Cosby, Mike Cosby, Rachel Cosby and Jeremy Wilson. Graveside services will be conducted 11AM Thursday, December 2, 2021 in the Scott Cemetery. Pallbearers: Wesley Eggers, Curtis Earl, Josh Earl, Bobby Stanley, Michael Cavins and Michael Lay. Honorary Pallbearers: Tommy Brooks, Jimmy Liford, Ralph Young, Dick Nevils, David Claiborne, Kermit Owens, Shane Simpson and David Durham. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Cavins Family.