Thomas Gregory Kersey, 84, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Baptist Health-Richmond.

Thomas was born on November 7, 1937 in Lexington, Kentucky, and was the son of Thomas Edgar and Donna Irene Caylor Kersey, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran. Thomas was a computer programmer for Army Communications Command and attended Trinity Church PCA. He was an entertainer who loved to sing and play guitar, and he had written several songs.

Survivors include: his wife, Shirley Lewis Barron-Kersey; one son, Michael Kersey (Kimberly), of West Chester, Ohio; three grandchildren, Rachel, Alex, and Hannah; one step-son, Mark Barron (Sandy), of Richmond; one step-daughter, Sylvia Brookshire (Jack), of Union City; and five other step-daughters.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Trinity Church PCA with Curt Gardner officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday.

Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Cave Springs Cemetery, Tazewell, Tennessee. The Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home is conducting services for the family.