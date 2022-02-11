Patricia “Layne” Jessee, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully February 8, 2022. Layne was born February 23, 1948 in New Tazewell, TN and attended Lincoln Memorial University, where she obtained her degree in education. She was an accomplished Spanish teacher and was employed by Sullivan County Schools for 30+ years, where she was a beloved “Profesora” to many of her students. Layne especially loved her feline ‘fur babies’, traveling with her students, and entertaining her friends in her home. Layne is preceded in death by her parents, Wade Lane Jessee and Blanche Thacker Jessee and her sister-in-law Diane Jessee. She is survived by her brother, Lynn Jessee, of Corryton, TN; her nieces and their spouses: Tracy and Brent Hubbs, of Corryton, Kelli and Mike Dees, of Corryton, and Patricia and Kevin Garza, of Leesville, LA. Her great nephews and nieces: Matthew Wilson and wife Tania, Jonathan Wilson, Micah Jessee and wife Skylar, Elijah Hubbs, Caroline Dees, and Madison Hubbs, as well as a host of cousins. Graveside service will be held Saturday February 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at The Burch Cemetery, 5268 Lone Mountain Road, New Tazewell, TN. Pastor Larry Beeler officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Burch Cemetery, ℅ Becky Gordon, PO Box 732, New Tazewell, TN 37824. ~ Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family ~