Raymond G. Carver Jr. was born July 15, 1946 and went home to be with the Lord, peacefully in our home on February 20, 2022.

Ray was a die hard Tennessee Vols fan, he loved to fish, metal detect, read, and watch western movies. Most of all Ray loved spending time with his loved ones and our church family. Ray was a blessing to all who met and loved him. Ray was a Millwright of local 1043 in Hobart PN. He was a mason and an elder in our church.

Son of the late Raymond G. Carver Sr. and Essie Saylor Carver.

Son-in-law of the late J.B. Taylor and Lula Mae Hardin Taylor.

Beloved husband of Sherry Lynn Taylor Carver.

Father of Jeff Carver, Jon Carver, Joshua Carver, Ashley Carver Martin (husband Cody), Angelica Briones Carver, the late Alberto Carver (wife Charice).

Significant father to Nathan Babcock, Josh Best and so many more beautiful children that came to us. Foster father to hundreds of children over the years.

Beloved brother to Dana Carver Allen.

Beloved brother-in-law to Kim and Dave Walters, the late Pamela Taylor McKinley, and Randy McKinley.

Beloved uncle to Eric McKinley, Amy McKinley Horvath (husband Sean), Sara McKinley, Christopher Coleman, Justin Coleman, David Walters (wife Sarah), Daniel Walters (wife Lisa), and Abigail Walters Dunn (husband Benjamin).

Great uncle to Ava Walters, Anderson Walters, William Dunn, and Henry Dunn.

Beloved Papaw, Cawca to Randy Carver, Mikey Carver, Joshua Carver Jr., Mykenzie Carver, Charli Carver, Zaylee Carver, Landon Carver, Rosalie Martin, Addilynn Martin, Colton Martin, Amos Briones, Moises Briones, Camila Briones, Nathan Briones, Alicia Carver, Alivia Carver.

Significant grandchildren Jessie Blackburn, Jordan Blaise Blackburn and many more.

We will miss you forever and always my love! The family will receive friends Saturday March 26th, 2022 from 12 until 2 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate. A memorial service will follow at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Harrogate, TN. Following the memorial service the family will hold a celebration of life and dinner. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.