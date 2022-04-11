Michael Heath Parker was born September 12, 1973 and passed away on April 8, 2022. Michael was saved at an early age at Chittum Chapel Baptist Church, where he remained a member. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Edward and Pauline Parker and Ed and Geneva Hall. Uncles: Archie Parker, Buck Hall and wife Shirley, and Dallas Smith. Aunt: Judy Dean Hall. Beloved sister: Jody Parker Reece. Michael is survived by his parents: Eddie and Peggy Parker. Nephews: Alan-Michael and wife Erin Reece and Alex Reece. Special great niece: Elanor ‘Ella’ Reece. Aunts and Uncles: Margie Parker, Sue Standifer, Judy Estes, Nancy Honeycutt, James and Pam Parker, Juanita and Jim Bell, Lenville and Shirley Young, Betty Smith, Mary Seals, Richard and Patsy Brooks, J.C. and Betty Jo Hall, Roger Hall, Kay Barbre, Steve and Barb Johnson. And a host of special Cousins and friends.

The family received friends Monday April 11th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service was held Tuesday April 12th at 1 PM in the Chittum Chapel Cemetery.

Reading the obituary will be Rev. Lonnie Dalton

Minister will be Rev. John Hall

Music by Chittum Chapel and Lindzi Caylor

Pallbearers: J.C. Hall, Andy Parker, Wayne Callebs, Sammy Parker, Shane Breeding, and Mike Arnold

Honorary Pallbearers: James Parker, Brent Johnson, Steve Johnson, Roger Hall, Jeff Honeycutt, Brad Estes, and Jamie Roberts

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements