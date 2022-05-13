Mock accident opens students’ eyes

Claiborne High School students were given a real eye-opener on May 12 when area first responders joined members of the Tazewell-New Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department in a mock accident event.

Emergency personnel showed firsthand just what happens when their individual response teams show up directly following a vehicle crash. Minutes are ticking by and life hangs in the balance. Ambulance, law enforcement, rescue squad, fire departments and other highly-trained teams descend on the accident scene and immediately set to work providing their expertise.

A T/NT spokesperson says these mock accident training sessions go a long way toward getting the message across when someone decides to sit behind the wheel of a vehicle and drive impaired.

“Events such as these get everyone involved in the community and gives personnel practice with tools and equipment that they carry. While training can never prepare for the perfect situation, it prepares the units for decisions that may have to be made.

“In the end, we hope this exercise showed the dangers of driving impaired but this also shows the dangers of speeding or driving reckless.”

Following the exercise, students and staff were given the opportunity to view the emergency apparatus and take a look at the emergency vehicles on scene. Units were also able to get in some tool time and practice directly following the exercise.

“Everyone who planned and participated in this event did an amazing job,” said the spokesperson.