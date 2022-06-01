Flora “Lucille” Cook Nelson, 76

Lucille loved singing in church and sharing her salvation with all. She instilled the love of God in her children. Lucille devoted her life to her family and friends. She was a loving mother to 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Lucille is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years Jimmie Nelson, daughter Jennifer Nelson, grandchildren Daniel Adam Seals and Haley Danielle Seals, parents Lebert “Bill” and Estella Cook, siblings Mattie McNeal, Kyle Cook, Maryann Beavers, brother-in-law Cole Nelson.

She is survived by daughters: Elizabeth Berkley and husband Scott Grubb and Teresa Seals and husband Roger Seals. Grandchildren: Josh Ayers, Nicole Davidson and husband Chris Davidson, Lezlie Berkley, and Samuel Seals. Great grandchildren: Lexis Ayers, Seth Ayers, Elijah Davidson, Erin Davidson, and Steven Lee Dunn. She also leaves behind a host of other family and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to Tri-State Health and Rehab and Suncrest Hospice for their astounding compassion and excellent care.

The family had a graveside service on Friday June 3, 2022 at 10 AM in the Carr’s Cemetery in Speedwell.

Minister: Kim Collingsworth and Dewayne Byrd

Singers: Dakota Heck and the Pump Hollow Choir

Pallbearers: Roger Seals, Samuel Seals, Chris Davidson, Scott Grubb, Steve Dunn, Clarence Miracle

Honorary Pallbearers: Seth Ayers and Steve Lee Dunn

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements