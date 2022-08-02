Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full

listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

•Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

Aug. 5

•Gibson Hall FCE will be hosting a yard sale on Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 803 Old Jacksboro Rd.

Aug. 6

•“Youth Fun Day” at Indian Creek Baptist Church will be held on Aug. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. The church would like to invite anyone that would like to come to this event. There will be Inflatables, Huge Water Slide, Games and Food. Everyone is welcome.

Aug. 6 (deadline July 24)

•The Powell Valley High School Class of 1958 and all other alumni will hold its Reunion on Aug. 6 beginning at noon at Shelley Belle Restaurant on the Powell River in Harrogate. We must have a headcount so contact Betty Jo Pittman at: 865-933-8943 or, email: goforitbj@yahoo.com no later than July 24.

Aug. 6

•The Powell Valley High School Class of 1958 and all other alumni will hold its Reunion on Aug. 6 beginning at noon at Shelley Belle Restaurant on the Powell River in Harrogate. We must have a headcount so contact Betty Jo Pittman at: 865-933-8943 or, email: goforitbj@yahoo.com no later than July 24.

Aug. 7

•Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church will have its regular monthly singing on Aug. 7 beginning at 6 p.m. with special singing by The Howard Perry Family. Everyone is welcome.

Now-Aug.27

•Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will conduct WMA user compliance checkpoints on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area including the New River, Royal Blue, Sundquist and Ed Carter units during the 2022 calendar year. The checkpoints will include, but are not limited to, the following dates: July 31, Aug. 14 & 27. Checkpoints will be conducted both day and night. Please report violations to 800-831-1174