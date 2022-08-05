Plea reached for ‘ringleader’ in Massengill murder case

One of the three defendants in the Aaron Massengill murder case pleaded guilty today in Claiborne Criminal Court. Courtney Gilpin was characterized by Attorney General Jared Effler as the ringleader in a plot to lure Massengill for the purpose of stealing his truck and belongings.

Gilpin accepted the plea, agreeing to second degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The first count normally carries a sentence of 50 years at 100 percent incarceration. The second count usually carries a sentence of 30 years at 85 percent incarceration and the third, a usual sentence of 12 years at 60 percent incarceration.

During his presentation, Effler said that Gilpin had lured Massengill to a home on the pretext of having him drive her to a local fast-food restaurant. Instead, Massengill was met with an attempted theft of his truck and belongings.

Effler said Gilpin grabbed a gun and shot Massengill directly following a brief struggle with the other two defendants in this case – Patrick Smith and Jimmy Riffe.

Victim impact statements were brought before the court by Aaron’s mother and two sisters. One of his sisters said Aaron was “always there for everybody” regardless of who they were.

Another sister said during her impact statement that she couldn’t wait to welcome her baby brother home following his birth and that she could not explain just how much he had changed her life for the better.

How do I (deal with) how my brother was thrown out like a piece of trash, she said, during her statement.

Gilpin’s sentencing hearing and trial dates for Smith and Riffe will be set at a later date.