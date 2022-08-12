John William Cline, 78

John William Cline, age 78, of Harrogate passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born September 11, 1943 to parents G.E. and Eva Cline of Lonesome Valley. He was saved at a young age and was a member of Mayes Chapel United Methodist Church. He married Mandy Day Cline on April 12, 1963.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Elmer and Eva Poore Cline, siblings Donald Cline, Charles Cline, Charlene Ferguson, Maxine Giles , brothers-in-law Don Ferguson, Alvie Earl, Morrison Dean, Ralph Wilhite, Kenneth Duncan, James Giles; and sister-in-law Sue Large Day.

Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Mandy Day Cline of Harrogate; sons Dennis (Jean) Cline of Speedwell and DeLynn (Melissa) Cline of Harrogate. Grandchildren Levi (Ryn) Rowlett of Knoxville, Jedidiah (Whittney) Rowlett of Powell, Caitlyn (Grant) Parker of Roanoke, VA, MeLynn (Ryan) Berkley of Johnson City, TN, Caleigh (Zack) Criswell of Oliver Springs, and Madelynn Cline of Harrogate. Great grandchildren Taylor, Teagan, Hunter and Sterling Rowlett, Rhett Berkley, and Jake Criswell. Sisters Wilma C. Wilhite of Cleveland, TN, Irene C. Dean of Monroe, MI and Georgia C. Duncan of Tazewell. Twin brother Tom (Wilma) Cline of Tazewell. Sister-in-law Janice Cline of Monroe, MI and brothers-in-law Carson Day of Las Vegas, NV, J.T. (Diane) Day and Linvil (Rosemary)Day of Tazewell. He is also survived by a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.

The family received friends at the Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 10. Funeral service followed, officiated by Rev. Jim Blevins. The burial was on Thursday, August 11 at 11:00 AM, in the Moody Cemetery. Pallbearers wrer Kent Duncan, Trevor Cline, Mike Earl, Chris Day, Levi Rowlett, Jedidiah Rowlett, Grant Parker, Ryan Berkley, and Zack Criswell. Honorary pallbearers were Danny Bailey, Kyle Viars, Frank Crutchfield, and Bruce Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moody Cemetery Fund, c/o: Dexter Day 185 Greever Hollow Road, Tazewell, Tn 37879 or Commercial Bank.

Coffey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Cline family.