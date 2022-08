Cumberland Gap girls soccer shuts out Middlesboro, 9-0

ALLEN EARL

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers soccer shut out Middlesboro on Tuesday, 9-0.

The scoring breakdown included Allyson Brock with one goal and one assist, Brianna Goins one goal and a single assist along with two saves, Natalie Johnson had one goal, Abbie Mayfield had one assist, Carlie Napier had a single goal, Aly Ramsey had two goals and five assists and one save, Abby Welch had one goal, Chloe Miracle had one goal, Alana Stallworth kicked in one goal and Breanna Mason had one save.