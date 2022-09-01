THP to hold safety checkpoints on Sept. 2

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety roadside safety checkpoint on Sept. 2 on State Route 63 in Claiborne County near Harrogate Industrial Drive.

Troopers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Troopers will target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed

while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly

visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving. Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States.