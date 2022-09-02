Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County

Sheriff’s Office

•Jordan Shoffner-state warrant for two counts each aggravated burglary and theft of property under $10,000

•Brady Farris-four counts possession of a controlled substance, one count reckless driving, capias/bench warrant for possession of a schedule II and a schedule V controlled substances, violation of probation for possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

•Christopher Bray-possession/casual exchange of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, speeding, violation of the registration law (removal of license decal/plate)

•Christopher Bishop-violation of parole for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell/deliver

•James Bray-violations of probation for theft under $1,000, theft under $500 and driving on a suspended license, new charges for driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

New Tazewell Police Dept.

•James A. Johnson-criminal simulation, theft of property

•Rhea May Foughty-failure to exercise due care

•Teddy Dean Willis-speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Shelby Jo Cunningham-speeding 67/45

•Dylan M. Schlegel-speeding 51/30

•Patricia K. Brooks-speeding 50/30

•Jeffery Alan Camarena-speeding 64/45

•Patricia R. Southern-speeding 64/45

•Farron Ray Bolton-speeding 64/45

•Briana J. Ramey-speeding 62/45

•Nancy Danielle Crawford-speeding 62/45

•Sherry K. Bertram-speeding 61/45

•Bobby G. Hyde-violation of the traffic control device law

•James Richardson Belcher-failure to yield traffic right of way, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

•John Polisena-driving on a suspended license

•Christopher Pittman-violation of probation

•Garbriel D. McMaher-outstanding warrant (from Union Co.)

Tazewell Police Dept.

•Brooke Short Jongeward-vandalism under $1,000, theft of property under $1,000, resisting arrest

•Patrick Phillips-resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

•Jesse Honeycutt-driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license

•Linda G. Gilbert-speeding 60/35, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Judy A. Shelburne-speeding 67/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Stacia Renea Powers-speeding 33/25, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Clinton C. Pross-speeding 73/45

•George C. Cope-speeding 71/45

•Frances Owen Burchett-speeding 71/45

•Melvin A. Ismalej Sunun-speeding 71/45

•Keith Harvey Moorefield-speeding 70/45

•Jill Suzanne Shoffner-speeding 68/45

•David A. Anderson-speeding 68/45

•Jahloni Rochad Mitchell-speeding 68/45

•Sean Paul Balsom-speeding 66/45

•Allison Lyn Lazzara-speeding 65/45

•Daniel Wayne Sutton-speeding 63/45

•Catrina Danielle Cambonga-speeding 30/15

•Paige Lashae Frye-speeding 55/45

•Martin Chike Ojinaka-speeding

•James Calloway Campbell-violation of the traffic control device law

•Hunter Mathew R. Jones-violation of the traffic control device law

•Dylan Andrew Len Fuson-following a motor vehicle too closely

•Leisa Ann Wright-violation of the hands free/cell phone/texting law

•Retha Campbell-driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration (stolen license plates, expired registration) law

•Junior Cody-driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law