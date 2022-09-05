Estep hears plea agreements

JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

Judge Robert Estep heard several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court including one for David Kirwin.

Kirwin, 52, charged with one count each of domestic assault and resisting arrest, was sentenced to an effective 18 months ETHRA supervised probation. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines.

Jacob Issac Caldwell, 22, was charged with one count each of the violation of an Order of Protection, the misuse of the E-911 system and resisting arrest. Caldwell was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 90 days confinement. He was given credit for any time served since Dec. 24. Caldwell must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. He is barred from any contact with the victim.

John W. Miracle, 61, charged with one count of aggravated criminal trespassing, was sentenced to 6 months probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Miracle must pay all court costs, fines and any restitution by Nov. 17. If not paid in full by the hearing date, the balance will be supervised by ETHRA. Miracle is barred from the victim’s property.

Heather Renee Corey, 38, charged with one count of the possession of heroin, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days TDOC supervised probation. Corey must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines.

Dakota Sweat, 24, charged with one count of the possession of heroin, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 46 days confinement. Sweat was given credit for 46 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines.

Christian Alexander Cunliffe, 21, charged with one count of theft, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Cunliffe must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. He must pay $112.28 in restitution to Catdaddy’s Market and is barred from the store’s property.

Haley Johnson, 32, charged with one count of shoplifting, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Johnson must pay at least $75 per month of court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. She is barred from the New Tazewell Walmart property.

Samantha D. Cooper, 38, charged with one count of driving under the influence (second offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Cooper was given credit for 44 days of jail time already served. She is eligible for suspension of the balance of her jail time in return for acceptance in and the completion of a recovery court program. Cooper is responsible for payment of litigation taxes and restitution in the amount of $186.48 to the Claiborne County Animal Shelter. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.