Gap falls at home to Union County

Published 3:30 pm Monday, September 12, 2022

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Cumberland Gap dropped a 36-24 decision Friday to visiting Union County.

The Panthers led 6-0 after the game’s first possession on a 3-yard touchdown run by Kyle Figueroa.

Figueroa scored again, this time from 2 yards out, after a Union County turnover to put Cumberland Gap ahead 12-8. After Union County finally got going on offense, a 49-yard TD pass from Cumberland Gap’s Brayden Painter to Kole Welch closed the lead to 30-24 with 2:34 left in the third quarter.

Union County was able to take advantage of a late Panthers’ fumble to add another score to the board as Derrick Cooper scored from 10 yards out to provide the final margin with 2:21 left to play.

