Pauline Williams, 93

She was a member of Clouds Memorial Baptist Church.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Isaac and Cindy Williams; daughter Carol Musser; brothers Curtis and Oscar Williams; sister Lucy Yeary, brothers Charles, Chester, and Doyle Williams, Earnest Turner; son-in-laws Roger Shepard and Ed Musser.

She is survived by her daughter Frances Shepard. Sons Eddie Cupp and wife Phyllis and Ricky Cupp. Granddaughter Melissa Overholt and husband Chris. Special friend Sharon Conway.

The family will receive friends Sunday September 18, 2022 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service follows at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service Monday September 19, 2022 at 10 AM in the Fairview Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Eddie Cochran

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements