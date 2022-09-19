South Green too much for Cumberland Gap

ALLEN EARL

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Kyle Figueroa, Brayden Painter and Isaiah Daniels each scored a touchdown for Cumberland Gap, but it was not enough as host South Green beat the Panthers 35-18 in Greenville.

Cumberland Gap took the opening kickoff and put together a long drive but after a fourth and seven from the 19 they turned the ball over to South Greene with 6:10 left in the first quarter.

South Greene was driving as the first quarter ended with the score tied at zero. After the break the Rebels picked up a fourth and one then Jacob Susong hit Austin Lutrell over the middle for a 29 yard touchdown. The two point try was unsuccessful and South Greene led 6-0 with 11:21 left in the second quarter.

After a Panthers punt South Greene was back on the ball and quickly found the end zone as Keyshawn Engram broke free on the left side of the line for a 59 yard touchdown. The two point try was good as Susong hit Noah Robinson. Cumberland Gap then trailed 14-0 with 7:52 left in the second quarter.

Cumberland Gap answered back after a long run by Isaiah Daniels to the two yard line and then Kyle Figueroa punched the ball into the end zone. The two point try was unsuccessful and with 7:12 remaining in the second quarter the Panthers now trailed South Greene 14-6.

Figueroa then recovered a South Greene fumble with 5:18 left in the second quarter but Cumberland Gap turned the ball back over on a mishandled snap with 2:37 left in the first half.

Connor Race found the end zone from 10 yards out for South Greene. The extra point try by Brant Wilhoit found it’s way between the uprights and with 1:44 left in the first half South Greene was then up 21-6.

The score at the half had South Greene on top 21-6 over Cumberland Gap.

Race broke free on a screen pass from Susong for a 61 yard South Greene touchdown on the first drive of the second half. The extra point try by Wilhoit was successful and the Rebels were then up 28-6 over Cumberland Gap with 10:54 left in the third quarter.

South Greene then stopped Cumberland Gap on fourth down and got the ball back at their own 26 yard line with 5:28 left in the third quarter but Brayden Painter picked off a Susong pass on their ensuing possession and returned it 29 yards for a Cumberland Gap touchdown. The two point try was unsuccessful and the Panthers then trailed South Greene 28-12 with 4:41 left in the third quarter.

Cumberland Gap forced a Rebels punt and took over at their own 31 yard line with 2:45 left in the third quarter. They had worked the ball out to the 50 yard line as the third quarter came to a close with Cumberland Gap trailing South Greene 28-12.

Isaiah Daniels found the end zone on that possession for Cumberland Gap from three yards out. The two point try was unsuccessful and with 7:00 left in the game the Panthers trailed South Greene 28-18.

Derek Miller answered back for the Rebels as he found the end zone from one yard out for a South Greene touchdown. The extra point try by Wilhoit was good and Cumberland Gap trailed 35-18 with 2:52 left in the game.

South Greene was able to stop the final Cumberland Gap drive and then took a knee on offense to secure the 35-18 victory.