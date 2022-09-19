Tennessee Tech Waives App Fee for September

NEWS RELEASE

Cookeville, Tennessee – Tennessee Tech University has made it easier than ever to submit an application for next fall by waiving application fees for the month of September. Prospective freshmen and transfer students interested in Tech have the opportunity to apply for free during “Tennessee Free Application Month” that runs through Sept. 30.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity,” said Frank Tittle, Tech’s interim director of admissions. “September is ‘Tennessee College Application and Exploration Month,’ that is supported and promoted by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s Path to College series of events. To get started, all you have to do is visit tntech.edu/apply. The application only takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete.”

Recently, university officials announced that more than 2,900 new students began their time at Tech this fall, fueled by the largest freshmen class in nearly 10 years. Total enrollment for the university is estimated around 10,000.

President Phil Oldham noted, “More students are recognizing the value of a Tennessee Tech education. With this large 23% increase in our freshman class for fall 2022, we see that our approach to making the costs of a Tech education transparent and affordable to more students, coupled with the highest return-on-investment of any public university in the state, resonates with both students and families.”

Interested applicants should visit tntech.edu/apply. As students fill out the application, there will be no payment screen displayed for the month of September, which will waive the standard $25 application fee. Applying early is encouraged for students to have the best chance to be eligible for scholarships. The priority application deadline for scholarships is December 15.

Tennessee Tech is ranked as the number one public university in the state, according to Money Magazine, as well as a “Best National University” by U.S. News & World Report. The university offers more than 200-plus programs of study, and Tech grads leave with the least debt of all public universities in the state. In fact, based on total cost and alumni earnings, Tech provides students with the highest return on investment for any public university in Tennessee, according to PayScale.

Find out more at tntech.edu/admissions.