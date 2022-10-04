Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

•Lonnie E. Sharpe-aggravated domestic assault

•Meta Lynn Vanover-violation of Protection of Life

•David Russell Brooks-violation of the Sexual Offender Registry, violation of supervision for life, capias/bench warrant for violation of the Sexual Offender Registry (form contents required) and community supervision

•Randy J. Edwards-two counts each aggravated burglary and theft of merchandise under $1,000, one count each of criminal trespassing, burglary of a church, vandalism under $1,000 and theft under $1,000

•Kenneth Charles Jackson-theft of property over $10,000

•Deandrea Bailey Surber-possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for aggravated assault and aggravated burglary

•Charles E. Collins-violation of probation for introduction of contraband into a penal facility

•Brandon Matthew Zachrich-violation of probation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to resale

•Kyle Farmer-driving on a suspended license, violations of the seat belt, driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

New Tazewell Police Dept.

•Thomas Daniel Davis-criminal trespassing

•John Sanford Adkins-failure to exercise due care

•Christopher Rhea-failure to exercise due care

•Tina Sheree Hurd-failure to exercise due care

•Clark Keith Drego Jose-speeding 66/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Jeffery E. Glass-speeding 70/45

•Sarah Hutton-speeding 67/45

•Christina M. Meyers-speeding 65/45

•Belinda Marie Williams-speeding 64/45

•Brittany Large-speeding 64/45

•Donnie Davidson-speeding 63/45

•Victoria M. Rucinski-speeding 62/45

•David Burgin Lester-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

•Kathy J. Brown-violation of the traffic control device law

•Bobbie S. Seals-violation of the traffic control device law

•Terry Allen Woods-violation of the traffic control device law

•Jace Eli Kennedy-violation of the vehicle muffler law

•Micheal Swedursky-violations of the driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

•Paul D. Parish-violations of the registration and address change laws

•Derek L. Cooper-violation of the registration law

•Alan Keith Burress-public intoxication, failure to appear for public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

•April Dawn Pugh-theft of property over $1,000, driving on a suspended license, violation of the registration law, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

•William Ayers-possession of a schedule V controlled substance

•Brian Bunch-possession of marijuana, resisting arrest

•Sheriece Lavon Gregory-capias/bench warrant for manufacture, possession, sell, delivery of a controlled substance with intent

•Deborah Lorene McGaughey-failure to exercise due care, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Jafari Kasongo-speeding 69/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Wesley Scott Davidson-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law

•Erica Michelle Hayes-speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Tai H. Ly-speeding 75/45

•Lillie Grace Cox-speeding 74/45

•Kelsey Rose Walker-speeding 74/45

•Sydney Jaycee Smith-speeding 73/45

•Juda H. Hall-speeding 73/45

•Alyssa Nicole Marsh-speeding 72/45

•Jami Michelle Burch-speeding 70/45

•Stephen Nicolas Wilson-speeding 70/45

•Martinus A. Hill Jr.-speeding 70/45

•Brenten Kyle Jackson-speeding 70/45

•Kasey Burns Kuzma-speeding 69/45

•Colin Wade Karlstrom-speeding 68/45

•Kalei Jean Tharp-speeding 68/45

•Michael Jessie Houge-speeding 68/45

•Cheryn Price-speeding 67/45

•Fred E. Peace-speeding 67/45

•Brian Matthew Sauriol-speeding 67/45

•Ricky Lee Smith-speeding 67/45

•Melissa Karyn Clark-speeding 52/30

•Hannah Nicole Stafford-speeding 66/45

•Carl Brent Gray-speeding 66/45

•Brittany Leigh Nicely-speeding 66/45

•Zion Keeli Wilson-speeding 65/45

•Jason Garland-speeding 65/45

•Kyndra Joanna Heck-speeding 65/45

•North West-speeding 65/45

•William Boyd Bingham IV-speeding 64/45

•David Lee Stapleton-speeding 64/45

•Ragan Marie Sanders-speeding 64/45

•Stephanie J. Lester-speeding 64/45

•Becky Sue Hawk-speeding 63/45

•Jeffery Allan Eversole-speeding 48/30

•Gina Marie Krocker-speeding 58/45

•Karen Lee Hannon-speeding 58/45

•Whitney Denise Estep-speeding 56/45

•David Lee Brooks-speeding 55/45

•Kimberly Sue Boldin-speeding 38/30

•Jessica Kay West-violation of the traffic control device law

•George Eldridge Painter-violation of the traffic control device law

•Allison Elizabeth Betser-violation of the traffic control device law

•Robert Lee Hounshell-violation of the traffic control device law

•Shanna Lee Her-violation of the traffic control device law

•Jeremiah Wayne Dealey-following a motor vehicle too closely

•Jacob Cole Parker-violations of the light, registration and financial responsibility laws

•Raynoch Joseph Thompson-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

•Jennifer Anne Bailey-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

•William Cardwell-violation of the restricted driver’s license interlock device law, driving on a revoked license

•Bradley Russell-driving on a suspended license

•Charles Arnold-public intoxication