TN OKs remote instruction for extreme weather; Claiborne Schools on remote due to illness Published 3:57 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

The recent passage of a state law will be getting a test run in Claiborne County Schools come Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21-22 due to the number of illnesses among students and staff. The new law now allows school districts to use remote instruction when faced with extreme or dangerous weather conditions. The law also covers any outbreaks of illness affecting or endangering students and staff.

Each school district can use two school days per semester for remote instruction.

The law allows students to work from home on these days via computer or other devices. Those who bring a school-owned device home will be able to log onto Google Classroom to complete class assignments. Students who don’t have access from home to a school-owned device will be able to use a remote packet.

Assignments completed via remote instruction will be due two days following the return to school from the remote day. For instance, if the remote day falls on a Monday, all work will be due on Thursday.

Teachers will be available during school hours via email or Remind message to assist pupils with questions.

State law requires school districts to conduct Remote practice drills to ensure that students understand how to access assignments prior to any possible remote instruction days. Once completed, students will be able to find their assignments on Google Classroom and where the remote packet is located.

Cancellations of any extra-curricular activities scheduled on these remote days will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Information for this article was taken from a FAQ sheet issued to parents and guardians of Claiborne County School students.