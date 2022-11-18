Edward M Duncan “Buddy” Published 3:45 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Edward M Duncan “Buddy”, was born July 21, 1931 and passed away on November 17, 2022.

Buddy was saved at a young age and was a member of New Tazewell United Methodist Church. He attended Castle Heights Military School, got his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee and proudly served in the US Army. Buddy was proud to be the 3rd generation owner of Duncan Lumber. He served his community in many ways during his life, he was on the New Tazewell City Council, as well as serving as the mayor of New Tazewell. Buddy was one of the original members of the 911 board and a volunteer of the TNT Fire Department. He was also a past president of the Tennessee Building Materials Association and belonged to the Lion’s Club. When he wasn’t using his time to improve his community Buddy was a woodworking craftsman, loved boating on Norris Lake and golfing. He also enjoyed spending winters in Naples FL, for many years.

Buddy is preceded in death by his father Tom Edward Duncan, mother Mary Lou Buis Duncan, and brother-in-law Lee Dan Stone III.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Sylvia Stone Duncan. Son Samuel (Andy) Duncan, wife Angie of New Tazewell, TN.

Daughter Kimberly Duncan Spreng, husband Rick of Naples, FL.

Granddaughters Brooke Poore (Justin), Kelli Thompson (Lee) of New Tazewell, TN., Jen Wash (Rob) and Julie Donatini (Dan) of Ashland, OH.

Great Grandchildren Will Poore, Cole Poore, Grant Poore, Tanner Thompson, Luke Wash, Reid Wash, Mya Donatini, Sara Donatini, and Chloe Donatini

Sister-in-Laws Ann Shipley and Betty Runions Stone

Honorable Pallbearers: Duncan Lumber Employees

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to New Tazewell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 36, New Tazewell, TN. 37824; or to Irish Cemetery, P.O. Box 85, Tazewell, TN. 37879.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.