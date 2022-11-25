LMU’s Kuzmich places second in OMED poster competition Published 5:32 am Friday, November 25, 2022

Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine student Meaghan Kuzmich, Class of 2024, presented the poster “The Exploration of Dance Therapy as an Approach to Neurodegenerative Diseases in Rural Appalachian Communities with Limited Access to Care” at OMED and won second place.

OMED, held in Boston, Oct. 27-30, is an annual medical conference bringing together thousands of osteopathic physicians, medical students, and other health professionals from across the country.

Kuzmich earned her undergraduate degree in biology and women’s studies at Kansas State University where she competed on the rowing team.

“I am currently leaning towards pursuing a neurology residency. The complexities of the brain intrigue me, and I hope to continue to be active within academia as a physician-researcher upon graduation,” Kuzmich said. “I come from a patient background myself. As a result, I have a special interest in exploring how patient-centered adaptations to the current medical model can improve the overall health and lives of patients with chronic conditions. I am also very passionate about patient advocacy, more specifically addressing health literacy gaps to facilitate empowered care.”

She is looking forward to continuing to learn how to best serve future patients and community throughout her remaining time on clinical rotations.

