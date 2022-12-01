Attempted murder, sex crimes pleaded in criminal court Published 5:42 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Claiborne Criminal Court saw more than a few heavy plea agreements during recent hearings, including one for Braden Greer.

Greer, 19, charged with one count each of attempted second degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery, was sentenced to a split confinement of 8 years TDOC supervised probation with 60 days confinement. He must pay at least $50 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits seized weapons to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. He must complete anger management and parenting classes and is barred from any contact with his victims. Greer must also stay at least 1,000 ft. away from them at all times. He is permitted to serve his 60 days in confinement on weekends as long as he is employed. Restitution will be determined during a hearing on Jan. 30 and is jointly and severally liable with his codefendant.

James Dotson, 54, was initially charged with one count each of rape of a child and the continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Dotson was sentenced to an effective 19 years with the first three years served under the Tennessee Dept. of Corrections and 16 years with TDOC supervised probation. His charges were reduced to one count each of rape and sexual battery by an authority figure and two counts the attempted sexual battery by an authority figure. Dotson was given credit for jail time served from Sept. 8, 2021 to Sept. 20, 2022. He must pay at least $50 per month in court costs and fines and is barred from any contact with his victim. Dotson must stay at least 1,000 ft. away from the victim. He is subject to the Sexual Offender Registry Barr Restrictions for Life and Community Supervision for Life and will be given sex offender treatment.

Lonnie Epperson, 64, charged with one count of sexual battery, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation for the amended charge of one count of assault. Epperson was given credit for 214 days of jail time already served. He is barred from any unlawful contact with his victim.

David Brooks, 56, charged with one count of the violation of the Sexual Offender Registry, was sentenced to 2 years at 30 percent confinement. Brooks was given credit for 47 days of jail time already served.

Randy Edwards, 37, charged with one count each of aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent 8 years at 35 percent confinement. Edwards was given credit for any jail time served from Feb. 18, 2021 through Nov. 7, 2022. He is barred from any contact with his victim and must stay at least 1,000 feet away from that person’s property. Edwards must pay $1,400 in restitution to his victim and is jointly and severally liable with his codefendant in this case.

Nathan Peter Runions, 34, charged with three counts each of burglary and theft over $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent two years at 30 percent confinement. Runions was given credit for any time served from July 13, 2020 through Nov. 7, 2022. He is barred from any contact with the victims in this case and must stay at least 1,000 ft. away from their property. Restitution will be determined during a hearing on Jan. 30.

Lisa Mae Staley, 38, charged with one count of the introduction of contraband within a penal institution, was sentenced to 3 years TDOC supervised probation. Staley must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines.

Kaleb Douglas Lanham, 23, initially charged with possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, was sentenced to a split confinement of 8 years TDOC supervised probation with 156 days confinement on the amended charge of possession of methamphetamine. Lanham was given credit for 156 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs including a #2,000 fine and forfeits all cash seized at the time of arrest.

Luke Andrew Evans, 54, initially charged with one count of the possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, was sentenced to 6 years at 30 percent confinement on the amended charge of possession of methamphetamine. The state does not oppose drug court, according to the plea agreement.

Roseann Lee Zachrich, 37, charged with one count of theft over $1,000, was sentenced to one year TDOC supervised probation. Zachrich must pay at least $150 per month in cout costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. She must pay $1,000 in restitution to the Dollar General Corp. in Goodlettsville, TN and is barred from the Dollar General Store property.