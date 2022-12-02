Josephine J Estep, 94 Published 4:20 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Josephine J Estep, age 94, of New Tazewell, Tennessee passed away peacefully December 1, 2022. She was born September 1928 in Pike County Kentucky to Myrtie Anderson Justice and Lawrence Justice who both preceded her death. She married the love of her life, Ronald Estep on Valentine’s Day and went on to spend 61 wonderful years together until he passed away in 2016.

Josephine leaves behind a loving family:

Her children: Karen (Greg) Williams, Joan (Paul) Sheidler, Tracy (Pam) Estep

Grandchildren: Tonya (Keith) Welch, Anthony (Tonya) Estep, Curtis (Misty) Sheidler, Stephanie Estep, Rebecca Sheidler, Lindsay Estep, Marcus Estep, and Ava Estep

Great Grandchildren: Brandon Widener (Michelle Spivey), Tyler Parker, Adam Estep, Mahla (Dawson) Bell, Alex Estep, Isabella Wright, and Stephen Sheidler

Great-Great Grandchildren: Paislee Parker and Brielle Widener

2 Sisters: Augustine McCurry and Lucretia Turner

2 Step-Sisters: Glenda (Roger) Tackett and Laura Mae (Eddie) Hurley

1 Brother: Gomer Justice

And a multitude of friends and family. Special friend Gaynell Thornsbury, Judy Ward and loving niece Leslie Turner

Other than her parents and her loving husband, Josephine was also preceded in death by:

2 Sons: Stephen Randall Estep and Robert Douglas Estep

2 Sisters: Edith Justice Slone and Mazie Justice

2 Brothers: Gether Justice and Chester Justice

3 Step-Sisters: Maddie Ann Cole, Dorothy Billiter and Billie Doris Phillips

The family will receive friends Sunday December 4, 2022 from 6 until 9 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service is Monday December 5, 2022 at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. The graveside service follows in the Fairview Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Brandon Bolden

Singers: Lisa Spires and David Painter

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Estep family

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements