MEDIC needs your blood Published 5:35 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hoping that the gift-giving nature of the holiday season will spill over to the giving of lifesaving blood. The organization is hedging its bet with a substantial giveaway season.

From Dec. 19 through Dec. 23, all donors at any Center or during any Blood Drive will receive a pass to Ober Gatlinburg along with a MEDIC holiday ornament.

But the giving back is not limited to just this timeframe. Donors who give blood Dec. 27-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card redeemable at hundreds of organizations.

In particular, MEDIC is currently in urgent need of type O negative and type O positive blood. However all blood types is gratefully accepted.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Blount Memorial, Tennova Healthcare and UT Medical Center.

The blood, platelets and plasma products currently on the MEDIC shelves would be used during a trauma event which historically escalates during the holidays. It takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and made ready for distribution. Demand remains high while donations have been low this holiday season.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization whose products donated through community members stay in East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity or organization is normally shipped out of the area – many times to other parts of the country.

For more information, or to find upcoming blood drives being held in your location, log onto: www.medicblood.org.

To schedule an appointment, call 865-524-3074.