Area Happenings Published 4:10 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Compiled by

JAN RUNIONS

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full

listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

DEC. 15

•Stand in the Gap Coalition is holding its 4th quarter Town Hall Meeting on Dec. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Duke Hall on the LMU Campus in Harrogate. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Stephen Loyd as he presents “The Addicted Brain.” Loyd is a noted addiction specialist who has appeared on The Today Show and inside The New York Times and Vox.

DEC. 19

•Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly board of directors meeting on Dec. 19, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the New Tazewell Office located at 420 Straight Creek Rd.

•Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

•Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.

•Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.