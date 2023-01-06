LMU downs UVA-Wise Published 9:30 am Friday, January 6, 2023

The Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team cruised by host UVA-Wise 94-59 on Wednesday at the David J. Prior Convocation Center

The visiting Railsplitters (14-1, 5-0 South Atlantic Conference) led 54-26 at halftime and won easily on the back of 50.8 percent shooting from the field (33-65) and 90 percent shooting (18-20) from the free throw line for the game.

Quay Kennedy poured in a game-high 20 points, while Chase Rankin (19), Me’Kell Burries (18) and Jordan Walters (16) also scored in double figures. Rankin stuffed the stat sheet adding nine rebounds and seven assists.

The game-deciding run occurred over the final 12 minutes of the opening frame, as the Railsplitters turned a five-point advantage at 17-12 to the halftime 28-point lead. The visitors outscored the Cavaliers (7-6, 1-4 SAC) 42-to-20 in points in the paint with a 38-30 advantage on the glass.

Lincoln Memorial held SAC leading scorer Bradley Dean to just seven points on 11 shot attempts. Kervens Yacinthe came off the bench to score a team-best 16 points for the hosts.

The Railsplitters return home for a battle with in-state rival Carson-Newman on Saturday at 4 p.m. for Alumni Day.