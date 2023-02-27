Bubby’s BBQ expands into Middlesboro Published 1:25 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Claiborne and surrounding counties within the tri-state region will now have the opportunity to partake of what Corbinites have been enjoying for quite some time – that scrumptious southern fare served up by Bubby’s Barbecue.

The popular restaurant is in the process of opening a second location in Middlesboro, just a hop and a skip across the border for Claiborne Countians.

Owner Mark Shepherd just announced his plans to move into the old Sagebrush Restaurant building located along the main drag through town. Shepherd says he hopes to have his new location open for business by May 1 and is working feverishly to complete the remodeling.