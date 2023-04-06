Assaults top court pleas Published 4:50 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

BY JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

Claiborne Sessions Court was dominated with assaults during recent hearings including one for Shawn David Hensley who racked up six counts in all.

Hensley, 34, was charged with three counts of assault, two counts of interference and one count of theft under $1,000. He was sentenced to an effective six years at 75 percent confinement. Hensley is barred from any contact with his five victims. Charges of aggravated child abuse, especially aggravated kidnapping, reckless endangerment and aggravated criminal trespassing in other cases were dismissed.

• Carrie Ann Leonard, 47, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to six months confinement.

• Rachel Johnston, 36, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to six months confinement.

• Amanda Evans, 43, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to six months confinement.

• Samuel Martin, 25, charged with one count of domestic assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Martin must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and is barred from any contact with his two victims.

• Marinda Cannon, 41, charged with one count of child neglect, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Cannon must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and is ordered to attend parenting classes. Any contact with the juvenile victims will be determined by a pending Department of Children’s Services case based on the same conduct. As a condition of her probationary status, Cannon must comply with all DCS requirements. She is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

• Adam Lee Reagan, 23, charged with one count each of the unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, was sentenced to two years ETHRA supervised probation. Reagan must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits all seized guns and money to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. He must also follow all Department of Children’s Services requirements.

• Mackinzie Helton, 21, charged with one count each of the unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, was granted a deferred judgment of one year and sentenced to two years ETHRA supervised probation. Helton must pay at least $75 in court costs and fines and forfeits all seized guns and money to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. She must also follow all Department of Children’s Services requirements.

• Michelle Lee Marlow, 55, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Marlow must pay $509.63 in restitution to Duncan Lumber. This case runs concurrently with all prior ones.