Area Happenings

MAY 1-6

• Claiborne County Public Library Spring Book & Yard Sales will be held the week of May 1-6 in the basement of the building. Hours are: Monday – Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hardcover and Audio Books, movies, music and puzzles $1 each; paperbacks and magazines 10 cents each; trade books 50 cents each. Everything is sold ‘as is’ cash only. The fundraiser is hosted by The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library.

MAY 12

• The Annual Claiborne County 60+ Health Fair will be held on May 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pump Springs Church, located at 225 Pump Springs Rd. in Harrogate. This event will include free health screenings, resources, door prizes, great information and lots of free stuff.

MAY 13

• The Powell Valley Masonic Lodge #488 is hosting its annual Old Fashion Country Breakfast on May 13 at the Servolution Kitchen located adjacent to the Powell Valley Middle School in Speedwell. Tickets are $10 at the door. The menu is all you can eat gravy & biscuits, country ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, coffee, milk and juice. All proceeds go to the Masonic Scholarship Fund and other Masonic Charities.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

• Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Rd.; Speedwell TN 37870.

• Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825

• Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879

• Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.