Roy Lee Sewell Jr., 27

April 26, 2023

Roy Lee Sewell Jr. age 27, of Tazewell Tennessee was born August 29, 1995 in Altamonte Springs Florida and passed away April 24, 2023 while in the line of duty with the North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department.

Roy was a dedicated husband, father, brother, and son. He loved The Lord, his family, and serving his community. His favorite pass time was spending time with his wife and little girl. Roy will always be remembered for his fun spirit, kind heart, and how much he loved and encouraged everyone around him. Roy never met a stranger who he couldn’t call “friend”, his time working at Walmart and for the Fire Department gave him the chance to meet and get to know countless people and touch the lives of more than we could ever know.

Roy’s light knew no bounds and was perpetually on display for all to see. Those who interacted with Roy were left in a better mood then when they met him. He was the embodiment of love, service and commitment.

Roy is survived by his wife Randi, their young daughter and unborn son, his parents Roy Sr. and Sandy Sewell, his siblings Mathew Sewell and Kristina Turner along with their spouses Ashton Sewell and Dean Turner, his mother- and father-in-law Jennifer and Tommy Cockrum, Randy Roy, as well as his brothers- and sisters-in-law Bradley and Kelsey Cockrum, Gracie and Justin Petty, Jacob Roy, Jenna Cockrum, and extremely loved nephews and host of cousins and grandparents.

Roy is preceded in death by his angel baby.

A celebration of life will be conducted Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2PM in the Claiborne High School Auditorium with Pastor Scott Cannon officiating. Music will be provided by Ben Melissa, and Abby Dishner. Visitation will follow the services until 6PM.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department by mail. Checks should be made payable to North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department and should be sent to 500 Fultz Circle, Tazewell, TN 37879.

Pallbearers: Nick Comfort, Mathew Sewell, Isaac Back, and Jacob Roy

