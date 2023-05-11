Loren Grace McAfee, 19 Published 11:21 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Loren Grace McAfee of New Tazewell, Tennessee was born on August 5, 2003, and leapt into the arms of Jesus on May 8, 2023, at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. She was 19 years old.

Loren Grace was preceded in death by her grandparents Lee Dan “Danny” Stone, III, Joann McAfee and James “Jay” McAfee. She is survived by her loving parents, John and Leigh Anne Stone McAfee, brother Thomas McAfee, and her most special hero and grandmother, “Gramma” Betty Stone. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles Wesley and Suzanne Stone, Chris and Amber Stone, James and Eileen McAfee, and Joe McAfee. Loren is also survived by cousins, Emma Stone, Abby Stone, and Cooper Stone, Cody Johnson, Vanessa McAfee, and a host of other family, friends, and prayer warriors.

Loren Grace was diagnosed with Miller-Dieker Lissencephaly, a rare, genetic brain disorder, when she was 7 months old and defied all medical odds to reach the age of 19 while blessing the lives of all who knew her. Although developmentally a newborn, she was able to make an impact on others in ways that so many of us can only hope to be able. She had many doctors, nurses, and therapists throughout her life who will always be remembered for their devotion and support while providing encouragement and guidance to her family.

Early in life, Loren Grace enjoyed outings with her family to local restaurants and sporting events. She was an honored guest at a few special weddings and events, and she was known for hosting the most amazing birthday parties ever! She touched the ocean, and Snow White kissed her forehead!

As Loren Grace became more medically fragile and was unable to leave home, she more enjoyed holding hands and listening to people talk. She was her mom’s “super helper” around the house, loved being read to by her dad, enjoyed hanging out with her big brother, and was her gramma’s greatest and most loyal confidant! Despite all the medical equipment, medications, and therapies, Loren Grace was the most brave little warrior princess ever, and her light will forever shine in the hearts of those who knew her and all who were moved by her spirit as we may never know the reach of her purpose.

The Celebration of Life will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Laurence Hesser, and Loren Grace’s dad will provide the eulogy. Music provided by Katie Chumley, Linda Cupp, Cindy DeBusk, and Cooper Stone, and the New Tazewell United Methodist Church Choir. Serving as pallbearers for Loren Grace are Wesley Stone, Cooper Stone, James McAfee, Joe McAfee, Andy Duncan, Jeff Lewis, Adam Shipley, Jacob Shipley, and Ryan Shipley.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 4-8 PM at the New Tazewell United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at the New Tazewell United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 AM with a graveside service to follow in the Irish Cemetery.

In honor of the remarkable care Loren Grace and other children throughout our region have received, memorial gifts may be directed to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Development, P.O. Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901-5010.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.