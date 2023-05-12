Henry voted first team all-region by the NFCA Published 12:56 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

McKenzie Henry has been voted to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region First Team for her performance during the 2023 season.

Henry, a graduate catcher out of Louisville, Tenn., sports a .361 batting average while pounding out 6 homeruns, 15 doubles, 2 triples and 45 RBI. The team’s primary backstop has also drawn 32 walks and 11 hit by pitches on her way to a 1.113 OPS.

Henry was also voted First Team All-SAC by the South Atlantic Conference head coaches. She earned player of the week awards twice this season (SAC on Feb. 14 and Tennessee Sports Writers Association on Apr. 5).

This is Henry’s first career All-Region accolade.

The Lady Railsplitters are in Dahlonega, Georgia, this weekend for the NCAA Tournament Regional.