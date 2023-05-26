Public Records Published 12:41 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Mark Sturgill-violation of child support, capias/bench warrant for criminal trespassing

• Brett Cook-possession of a schedule I and a schedule II controlled substances for resale, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, capias/bench warrant for driving under the influence and violation of probation (from Union Co.)

• Ronnie Rose-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV and a schedule VI controlled substances

• Robert Bussell-violation of bond condition

• Sarah Feerer-capias/bench warrant for theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for driving without a valid license

• Jeffery Underwood-capias/bench warrant for the manufacture of methamphetamine with intent

• Mary Patterson-violation of probation for theft of property under $500, failure to appear for theft of property under $500

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Ronnie Smith-especially aggravated burglary, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary, two counts aggravated trespassing and vandalism, one count each theft of property over $1,000 and possession of methamphetamine

• Brian Cunningham-violation of an Order of Protection

• Jesse G Taylor Daughton-criminal simulation

• Cody W. Wright-theft under $1,000

• James F. Williams Jr.-speeding 51/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Leonides L. Hernandaz-speeding 74/45

• Elizabeth K. Modreleski-speeding 68/45

• Sarah Renee Hunter-speeding 40/20

• Ronald Lyn Marsee-speeding 64/45

• Seth M. Gambill-speeding 64/45

• Ryan Donald Kent-speeding 49/30

• Trevin G. Thompson-speeding 63/45

• Riley J. Thompson-speeding 63/45

• Selcuk Sarisaltik-speeding 63/45

• Jaydee Royce Hart-speeding 38/20

• Shea A. Parrish-speeding 62/45

• Justin Robert Bowlin-speeding 47/30

• John Phillip Crace-speeding 47/30

• Michael James Price Santiago-speeding 47/30

• Darlene Le Blanc-speeding 47/30

• Albert B. Coffman-speeding 37/20

• Monica L. Roberts-speeding 61/45

• Autumn Nicole Lee Truax-speeding 46/30

• Wendy Gail Arthur-speeding 60/45

• Taylor Allison King-speeding 60/45

• Lisa G. Thacker-violation of the traffic control device law

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Gary Clouse-possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of barbiturates, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, failure to follow traffic flow, violation of the light law

• Amy Bolton-possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia

• Kayla Gilbert-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, driving on a revoked license

• Jacob Money-possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, violation of the registration law (improper display of tags)

• Mary Barker-failure to exercise due care, violation of the driver’s license law (failure to carry/exhibit)

• Melissa Diane Kirwin-failure to exercise due care

• Joshua Cole Smith-speeding 62/35, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Alicia Nicole Tyson-speeding 71/45

• Mary Sewell Horn-speeding 69/45

• Gary Allen Ferguson-speeding 69/45

• Benjamin Stephen Lawson-speeding 68/45

• Sharon Teresa Watts-speeding 68/45

• Charlotte K. Ralph-speeding 68/45

• Mark Mathey-speeding 68/45

• Coy Lee Meadows-speeding 68/45

• Christopher Ian Adams-speeding 66/45

• Steven F. Scaman-speeding 66/45

• Christopher Lawrence Schmidt-speeding 66/45

• Kirby Linwood Patterson Jr.-speeding 66/45

• Kendra Michelle Smallwood-speeding 65/45

• Vickie Lynn Thompson-speeding 65/45

• Ashley Nicole Margarete-speeding 65/45

• Jillian Anne Roberts-speeding 65/45

• Marcus R. Fornwalt-speeding 65/45

• Tilar Roger Lee Ball-speeding 64/45

• Nichole Denise Owens-speeding 64/45

• Chris Carpenter-speeding 63/45

• Madeline Olivia Yarber-speeding 63/45

• Laura Makenzie Walker-speeding 59/45

• John Keith Edwards-speeding 32/15

• Niki Dawn Cinniamon-speeding 60/45

• Katlyn Brooke Wallard-speeding 60/45

• Roxie Sue Crews-speeding 57/45

• Vanessa Mariana Ferre-speeding 56/45

• Emily Lou Worley-speeding 53/45

• Robert Collins-speeding, driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration (unregistered, switched tags) and financial responsibility laws

• Thelma Ruth Moore-violation of the seat belt law

• Ryan A. Pool-violation of the traffic control device law

• James Tony Butcher-violation of the traffic control device law

• Ashley Lynn Johnson Mason-violation of the rules of the road (failure to yield prior to entering intersection)

• Houston DeWayne Hatfield-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

• Marcus Alan Gee-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Zachary Hansen-driving on a revoked license, violation of the registration law (unregistered, switched tags)