Public Records Published 2:15 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Joshua Painter-aggravated sexual battery, continuous sexual abuse of a child

• Amy Lowe-assault of a law enforcement officer, violation of an Order of Protection, disorderly conduct

• Donald Hopson-aggravated assault

• Aaron Payne-possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule I controlled substance for resale

• Justin Sweet-driving under the influence, felony evading arrest, resisting arrest, reckless driving, failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the implied consent law

• Katie Nicely-vandalism over $500, possession of methamphetamine for resale, violations of probation for underage driving under the influence (Union Co) and driving on a revoked license (from an accident), failure to appear for criminal impersonation, escape, possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license and violations of the seat belt and financial responsibility laws

• Joseph Whitehead-possession of methamphetamine (over 400 grams), possession of a schedule I controlled substance for resale, driving in possession of methamphetamine, violation of the light law

• Andrew Nickell-possession of a schedule III controlled substance, public intoxication

• Amber Lester-theft under $1,000

• Rebecca Moore-possession of a schedule I controlled substance for resale, possession of methamphetamine (over 400 grams), possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

• Terrie Ellis-possession of a schedule II, a schedule III, a schedule V and a schedule VI controlled substances, driving on a revoke d license, failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Jerry Daniels-violation of community standards

• Kevin Veach-outstanding state warrant for possession of a schedule II controlled substance, public intoxication

• Angela Ellis-capias/bench warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the driver’s license law (to be carried)

• Thomas Martin-violation of probation for driving under the influence, failure to appear for driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license (second offense)

• Justin Ferguson-violation of probation for driving under the influence

• Jeremiah Rosson-failure to appear for attempted theft under $500, driving on a revoked license and violation of the light law

• Rita Long-failure to appear for criminal trespassing

• Isaiah Howard-failure to appear for joyriding

• Lee Brown-obstructing a highway, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Johnny Reed-criminal simulation, burglary, theft of merchandise (shoplifting)

• Clint L. Short-criminal trespassing

• Judith Anderson-speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Joshua N. Johnson-speeding 72/45

• Jason Kenneth Emmert-speeding 51/30

• Rachel Seals-speeding 63/45

• Cassidy Paige Miracle-speeding 63/45

• Austin Trey Fuson-speeding 62/45

• James W. Browning Jr.-speeding 62/45

• Bailey Martin Fannon-speeding 47/30

• Chasity Jean Canupp-speeding 47/30

• Kenneth W. Robertson-speeding 46/30

• Randy Allen Johnson-speeding 46/30

• Jared Daniel Peters-speeding 46/30

• Margaret Natasha Farmer-speeding 46/30

• Linda Sue Baxter-violation of the traffic control device law

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Sabrina Asher-criminal simulation

• Justin King-possession of barbiturates, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law

• Robert Cuneo-driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license

• Crystal S. Venable-failure to exercise due care

• Kenneth Carson Lee-speeding 71/45

• Ashlyn Brook Caley Jones-speeding 70/45

• Lauren Danielle King-speeding 70/45

• Scott L. Damico-speeding 70/45

• Efrain Mendoza Martinez-speeding 69/45

• Mary Ann McDowell-speeding 69/45

• Rhonda R. Hartman-speeding 69/45

• Misty Jean Merter-speeding 68/45

• Kelly Lachell Reichert-speeding 68/45

• Adam Keith Niday-speeding 67/45

• Donald Trey Garcia-speeding 67/45

• Benjamin Scott Bennett-speeding 67/45

• Nirajkumar B. Prajapati-speeding 67/45

• Olen Kelley Akins Jr.-speeding 66/45

• Deborah Ann Shepherd-speeding 66/45

• Jorge Omar Santiago Sanchez-speeding 66/45

• Brent Andrew Blair-speeding 66/45

• Randy Dale Guy-speeding 66/45

• Jessica Ann Wynn-speeding 40/20

• Gerrick Norman-speeding 64/45

• Ryan Patrick O’Brien-speeding 62/45

• Steven Lloyd Gray-speeding 62/45

• Qian Huang-speeding 55/45

• Marroquin Romero-speeding 55/45

• Bradley Richard Seitz-speeding 54/45

• Charles Paul Bramble Jr.-violation of the traffic control device law

• Kaylee Elizabeth Ball-violation of the traffic control device law

• Amy LeighAnn Johnson-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Whitney Brooke Seals-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Daniel Landon Seals-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Stacey Atkins-driving on a suspended license, violations of the seat belt and financial responsibility laws

• Jesse McCarty-public intoxication