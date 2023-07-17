Hull Named Director of Assessment for Knoxville PA Program Published 3:10 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University-School of Medical Sciences is pleased to announce the transition of Stephanie Hull, DMS, EdS, PA-C, to a new position as director of assessment for the LMU-SMS Physician Assistant Program in Knoxville.

With her extensive knowledge of the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, Hull is poised to make a significant impact in her new role.

During her tenure as assistant dean and program director for the LMU-SMS PA program in Knoxville, Hull played a crucial role in fostering excellence in the program and ensuring the success of aspiring physician assistants. Her dedication to advancing health care education has been commendable, and her efforts have significantly contributed to the program’s growth and success.

As the newly appointed director of assessment, Hull will bring her wealth of knowledge and expertise in ARC-PA standards to the forefront. Her deep understanding of these standards will enable her to guide and implement rigorous assessment procedures to uphold the highest quality of education within the institution. Hull’s proficiency in evaluating academic programs, promoting continuous improvement, and ensuring compliance with accreditation standards will be invaluable in maintaining and enhancing the program’s standing.

Hull has an impressive academic track record, earning her Doctor of Medical Science degree in Emergency Medicine and her Education Specialist degree in Curriculum and Instruction from LMU. Her professional journey has encompassed both teaching and administrative roles, providing her with a holistic understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the field of health care education.

In her new capacity, Hull will work closely with faculty, staff, and students to develop and implement comprehensive assessment strategies. She will collaborate with stakeholders to ensure the ongoing evaluation and enhancement of educational practices, aligning them with the evolving demands of the health care industry. By leveraging her expertise in ARC-PA standards, Hull will contribute to maintaining the program’s reputation for excellence and preparing future health care professionals to meet the highest standards of patient care.