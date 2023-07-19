Mr. Kenneth David Madon, 77 Published 8:54 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Mr. Kenneth David Madon, age 77, of Rutledge, TN passed away peacefully Saturday, July 15, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. He was born June 25, 1946 to the late Glen and Brilla Patterson Madon. David accepted Christ during Bible School at Red Hill Baptist Church and was a member of Tate Springs Masonic Lodge #438 and Order of the Eastern Star #425. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law; Hubert and Gertie (Trent) Greene, brothers-in-law; Ancil Sandifer and Joe Ellison. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years; Gwen Greene Madon, sons; Mike (Sherry) Madon, Greg (Shannon) Madon, Richard (Kate) Madon, Kenneth (Jaime) Madon, and Greg Hodges, 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, brother; Rex (Jennifer) Madon, sister; Kay Sandifer, sister-in-law; Dale Ellison, niece; Krystal (Bill) Bright, nephews; Darian Sandifer, Max (Katie) Madon. He will also be missed by a host of loving relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Charlene Jenkins and the UT Hospice Staff for all their wonderful care. The family will receive friends Monday, July 17, 2023 from 5PM until 8PM with masonic to follow at 8PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel provided by Tate Springs Masonic Lodge #438. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Gary Mundy and Rev. Lonnie Swiney officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11:30 AM Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in the Red Hill Cemetery, Speedwell, TN. Pallbearers: Darian Sandifer, Bill Bright, Austin Hodges, Max Madon, Cameron Burchett and Richard Madon. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Madon Family.