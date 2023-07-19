Virginia Glendon Beason, 93 Published 8:52 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Virginia Glendon Beason, age 93, of New Tazewell, Tennessee was born December 24,1929 and passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving children, on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Virginia loved to crochet and when she was younger she enjoyed bowling. Her favorite things to watch on TV was westerns and game shows. Virginia also enjoyed music, she could play music by heart on the organ. For her listening enjoyment, she was an avid Elvis fan. More than anything Virginia loved her family. She will be greatly missed by them and all who knew her.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents Mr. & Mrs. Roy Keck. Her husband Paris Roy Beason. Brother Joseph Keck. Infant son Leroy Beason.

She is survived by her children; John (Deborah) Beason, David (Patti) Beason, Deborah Beason, Linda Beason, Brenda (Todd) Beason Manucy. Grandchildren; Marcy (Gene) Cappo, Melissa (Scott) Mueller, Mike (Faith) Striler, Kyle Striler, Nicole (Steven) Sanders, Holly Finn, Renee (Clint) Uchtorff, Hunter Manucy, Colby Manucy, and Brandley Denno. Great Grandchildren; Johnny Striler, Ryan Cappo, Josh Cappo, Ava Mueller, Lexie Mueller, Menolly Finn, Matthew Uchtorff, and Tristen Denno. Sister-in-law Ann Keck. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday July 22 from 12 until 2 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the M.C. Keck Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Kenny Cole

Pallbearers: John Beason, Dave Beason, Debbie Beason, Linda Beason, Brenda Beason Manucy, and Kenny Keck

Honorary Pallbearer: Fred Cupp

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Beason family.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.