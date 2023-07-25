4 Vols named to All-SEC media team Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Four Tennessee Vols have garnered preseason All-Southeastern Conference recognition from the media at the conclusion of 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Senior wide receiver Bru McCoy was a second-team selection, while senior quarterback Joe Milton III, senior center Cooper Mays and senior offensive guard Javontez Spraggins were all members of the third team.

McCoy is the Vols’ leading returning receiver after catching 52 passes for 667 yards and four touchdowns in his debut season at UT.

Milton III has completed 85-of-144 passes for 1,346 yards and 12 touchdowns with zero interceptions in his previous two seasons at Tennessee. He enters his sixth and final season at the collegiate level.

Mays and Spraggins lead a Vol offensive line that was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award for the first time in school history last fall. Mays has started 19 consecutive games at center entering the 2023 season. Spraggins has started 14 consecutive games and is mainstay at guard.

Tennessee begins preseason camp on Aug. 1 with its first practice scheduled for Aug. 2.

Tennessee returns to Nashville on Saturday, Sept. 2 to kick off year three under Heupel as the Vols square off against Virginia at Nissan Stadium.