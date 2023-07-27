Area Happenings Published 1:39 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

Through July 31

• The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library Membership Drive is running throughout the month of July. Membership forms are available at the front desk. A table will be set up inside the Library to provide information and forms July 10-21. Levels of annual membership: Senior or student $5; individual $20; family $30; business minimum of $100; individual lifetime one-time donation of $200; family lifetime one-time donation of $250. Sponsorships are also available. Annual memberships run July 1 through June 30. The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library is a nonprofit organization. All donations are tax deductible. For more info, email: fotlclaiborne@gmail.com.

• Free Beginner Computer Classes at the Claiborne County Public Library will be held each Wednesday in September and running through part of October with sign up happening now. The free classes will run Sept. 6, 13, 20 & 27 and Oct. 11 & 18, beginning at noon and ending at 2 p.m. Limited spots are available. For more info, call the Library at 423-626-5414.

July 29

• Fundraiser Cookout to be held on July 29 beginning at 5 p.m. at Cumberland Gap High School. The fundraiser will include an auction and music. Each meal is $15 with presale tickets available by contacting Mindy Hall at 423-489-4431 or Melinda Jessee at 865-719-5550. Funds go toward getting a handicap accessible van for Wyatt and Barrett through the Jett Foundation.

• Stand in the Gap/Back to School Giveaway will be held on July 29, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the SIGCO headquarters located at 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, across from the Fair Grounds. Free backpacks filled with school supplies. Prevention materials and fun activities including basketball, rock painting, corn hole games and free Hawaiian shaved ice. The Claiborne County Health Dept. will provide the educational walk-through “Stashed Away/Hidden in Plain Sight” to parents and caregivers. For more info, contact SIGCO at: 423-300-1302.

• Back to School Bash to be held on July 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tazewell Municipal Park. The Realty Group of New Tazewell and other supporters are sponsoring this free event that includes all manner of first responder vehicles, face painting, exhibits, mobile museums, re-enactors, educational displays, living history, blood typing, door prizes, food trucks, music and much more. Students Pre-K through high school and their parents or guardians are invited.

Aug. 1

• The Claiborne County Health Council will host a meeting on Aug. 1 beginning at noon at the Change Claiborne building located at 1732 Main Street, Tazewell.

Aug. 5

• The Powell Valley High School Class of 1958 & others will be holding its annual Reunion on Aug. 5 at noon at Shelley Belle’s Restaurant on Powell River. To register email: goforitbj@yahoo.com or call 865-320-4473. Make plans now to attend. Registration deadline for the headcount is July 31.

Sept. 9

• The Old Ward Chapel School is holding its very first reunion set to take place at Bell County High School on Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All who attended or worked for the school is invited. This is an event that has been planned for months. For more info, contact Sheila at: 606-671-7199 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. or look us up on Facebook where our school group page has been created.

• New Tazewell United Methodist Church website can be accessed by logging onto www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/new-tazewell-united-methodist/7280395/.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).