Rouse to celebrate 106th birthday Published 4:21 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

Dephia Rouse is celebrating 106 years as a resident on this planet and her family will be doing the occasion up in style with a birthday get-together on Aug. 5. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with no gifts requested. However, Dephia reportedly loves to receive cards. Her family says it would be wonderful if she received 106 cards – honoring her for each year. Rouse was born on Aug. 7, 1917 and married on Feb. 10, 1935 to Harlie Monk Rouse. The couple was blessed with two children – Beverly and Betty.

The celebration will be held at Betty’s home, located at 1065 Williams Road in New Tazewell.